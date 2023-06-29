Terra Seasoning Cube, renowned for its superior quality that elevates taste and flavour in dishes, continues to captivate its ever-expanding consumer base with its resolute consistency in pricing, defying the challenges posed by current inflationary trends and escalating costs of foodstuff.

In a world where market fluctuations and inflation have become the new normal, leaving many brands to resort to desperate measures like compromising on quality or increasing price in a bid to offset costs, Terra Seasoning Cube has astutely recognized the significance of stabilising the price of its product for its consumers. By steadfastly adhering to unchanging prices across its range of seasoning cubes, the brand imparts a sense of unwavering reliability, unparalleled value and trust in every purchase.

Across all Terra Cubes variants of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp and Jollof Cubes, consumers are relieved that their cherished Terra Seasoning Cubes can still be purchased at the familiar price points of N50, N100, N200 and N500.

Mrs. Eniye Jones, a devoted homemaker, shares her relief and satisfaction in purchasing her beloved Terra Seasoning Cubes at prices she has grown accustomed to.

“I am delighted that brands like Terra Seasoning Cube allow me to meticulously plan my monthly home-keeping budget, unlike other unpredictable brands that randomly raise prices with each market visit. Ever since my encounter with this extraordinary product about 2 years ago, I have continued to purchase my tasteful Terra Seasoning Cubes at the prices I’ve grown accustomed to,” she stated with heartfelt satisfaction

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, stated that price consistency is a crucial aspect of the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Across departmental stores, supermarkets, neighbourhood shops and open markets, we have ensured that for Terra Cubes the prices will remain the same. Our commitment to maintaining prices not only simplifies the purchasing experience but also cultivates enduring trust amongst our valued consumers,” he stated.

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI said “We understand the challenges faced by consumers when it comes to budgeting for their meals and delicacies. By providing a consistent pricing model for our seasoning cubes, we aim to empower our consumers and enhance their culinary experiences.”