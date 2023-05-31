The Trade Unions Congress (TUC), however, differed as it asked President Tinubu to suspend his plans.

The union, in a statement by its President, Festus Osifo, and General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, said it expected the Tinubu’s government to be wise on such a sensitive issue and be more explicit in its pronouncement to avoid contradictory interpretation when comparing his written statement, what he said and the provision in 2023 appropriation act.

According to the Congress, fuel subsidy removal is a delicate issue that touches on the lives, citizens, especially workers hence ought to have been treated with utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with, the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses.

“Accordingly, we hereby demand that President Tinubu should tarry awhile to give room for robust dialogue and consultation and stakeholders engagement, just as he opined in his speech until all issues and questions – and there are a host of them! – to ensure that they are amicably considered and resolved. Nigerian Workers and indeed masses must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments,” it stated.