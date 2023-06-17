Kindness, as it’s often said, is like snow that beautifies and brings to life everything it covers. For construction giant and socialite, Otunba Hakeem Alobo-Bakare, he seems to eat and breathe kindness. The business mogul is one quiet gentleman who does a lot for the society without any form of noise and fanfare. His flame of philanthropy appears inextinguishable, and for many years, he’s been so unrelenting in his drive and determination to bring succour to the suffering masses without fear or favour. For this and many more, the Otunba Bobajiro of Jogaland is being admired and loved by his friends, admirers, close associates and many others whose paths have crossed his. As he grows older, the politician has never lost steam in his quest through his dynamic focus on the construction profession, humanitarianism and philanthropy. It is, therefore not surprising that whenever his birthday approaches, people see it as an opportunity to extend their appreciation towards his love and magnanimity. Sunday June 11 was another opportunity for such encomiums, laudation and compliment, as the Lagos State-born socialite celebrated his 65th birthday.

Alobo-Bakare, though a socialite of note, is not someone who loves to celebrate his birthdays with loud revelry. Rather than roll out the drums for this remarkable moment, the property merchant’s milk of kindness took the better of him as he invited some downtrodden and the poor to his Ikoyi, Lagos mansion where he feted and gave out various gift items to them. He capped the day with an exclusive birthday reception attended by select close friends and family members.