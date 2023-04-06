From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As part of its strategy to meet the increasing demands of addressing security challenges in the country, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun the construction of an operational base in Ekiti State.

According to NAF, the proposed Nigerian Air Force Base in Ekiti will provide operational support services to Nigerian Air Force platforms operating in the South-West Geo-political Zone.

At the ground breaking ceremony of the NAF Base Ekiti, in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall I .O Amao, in his remarks said, “the event was a remarkable one as it also signified the official handing and taking-over of the 1,257 hectares of land allocated by the Ekiti State Government to the Nigerian Air Force for the construction of an operational base at the Ekiti State International Agro-Allied Airport.

Anao added, “The event we are witnessing today is part of a process that commenced on 11 February 2020, when the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Dr Kayode Fayemi CON paid a courtesy visit to Headquarters Nigerian Air Force to solicit support for the Ekiti Intemational Agro-Allied Cargo Airport project. We are therefore encouraged by the promise of His Excellency to assist the Nigerian Air Force in developing some of the key infrastructure of the new Base. This will facilitate the speedy deployment of our personnel to the Base.

“As we are all aware, security is a veritable condition necessary for development, as no economy can thrive in an insecure or unstable environment. It is also common knowledge that almost every geopolitical zone in our country today is faced with one form of security challenge or the other, including terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry. kidnapping and others. Accordingly, the Nigerian Air Force has been employing airpower in support of the overall efforts to tackle these security situations facing our dear Country. Part of our strategy to meet the increasing demands of addressing these challenges, is to establish new bases at strategic locations. It is for this reason that we are establishing the Nigerian Air Force Base Ekiti.

“The proposed Nigerian Air Force Base in Ekiti will provide operational support services to Nigerian Air Force platforms operating in the South-West Geo-political Zone. It is heart-warming to note that Mr President has authorized the acquisition of modem and well-equipped platforms to boost Nigerian Air Force air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training. This is in addition to over 49 aircraft already procured and inducted into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force. A few of these additional platforms were delivered to the Nigerian Air Force in December 2022 while others are to be delivered in coming months. Consequently, additional new main Bases with equipped aircraft hangars as well as alternate bases would be required for the seamless operation of some of the platform new aircraft in line with the principles of aircraft dispersal and air asset optimisation.

“May I also place it on record that an operational unit, with a designated array of the expected aircraft, has already been earmarked for deployment to the Base. This proposal, along with similar proposals for Sokoto and Daura are already with the Air Council for consideration. When approved, the deployment of these aircraft would further bolster our response to security challenges in the Ekiti State and other states in the South-West Geo-political Zone, as well as the country in general. Personnel that would be deployed to the Base will also contribute to the security architecture of Ekiti State and particularly to airport security, amongst other functions. This will positively impact the Nigerian Air Force’s readiness and responsiveness to security challenges in the state and adjoining states where there is currently no air force presence.

“Furthermore, the co-location of this new Base with the newly built state airport will help enhance the security of this critical infrastructure and boost the confidence of travellers, as well as the airport and airspace users. It is therefore heart-warming that the Ekiti State Government has provided the Nigerian Air Force with this expanse of land for the construction of offices, operational area and personnel accommodation to mention but a few. Let me assure the Government and the good people of Ekiti State that the Nigerian Air Force will continue to partner with you in the area of security and other areas of mutual interests.”

Also, in his remarks, the Governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, described the event as historic, saying it was in fulfilment of the state government strategic vision of expanding security architecture and air military presence in our dear state.

The governor noted that the construction of the NAF Base was as a result of the several efforts by his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the support of the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddiq Baba Abubakar.

“As the then Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State, I was part of the discussions between the state and the Air Force authorities on the desire of the state to have a military base in our proposed Cargo Airport, which to all intents and purposes, was meant to be multipurpose facility.

“As a matter of fact, the discussion for the operational base started in 2020 when the former Chief of Air paid a courtesy visit to the state to inspect the location of the proposed Ekiti Cargo Airport. He was impressed by the level of work done and the vision of the state and then made the promise to establish an Air Defense Unit in Ekiti, due to its strategic position in South Western Nigeria. Since then, there have been continuous engagements between the state and the Nigeria Air Force for the actualisation of the promise.

“Consequently, when I assumed office, one of my first journeys to Abuja was to the office of the Chief of Air Force Staff to urge him to hasten the process of establishing their operational base in Ekiti airport as promised. It, therefore, delights me greatly that today’s event is in fulfilment of our strategic vision of expanding security architecture and air military presence in our dear state. It will be recalled that one of the reasons we opted for this airport, which is situated on 4072 hectares of land with the capacity to land any aircraft including military, is to secure our people.

Let me reiterate the fact that the decision to have an airport in our state is primarily for economic, security and tourism development. As a land locked state, we need to open and connect our economy to the rest of the world. As an agrarian economy, one of the ways to expand our economy is to find a way to connect our farm produce to the international market and to develop new frontiers of economic opportunities.

“For example, we want to create an aviation economy where aviation- related services: such as Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Operation (MRO), Aviation Hospital, Aviation Training, Cargo Handling, and Tourism Marketing, among others are provided in the nearest future.

“We want to take advantage of our geography as a state with almost equidistant location to the political and commercial capitals of the nation. We understand that without aviation and security infrastructure, our ambition to grow our tourism infrastructure and prosperity agenda will remain a pipe dream.

“We know that our overall vision of making Ekiti the ultimate medical tourism destination in West Africa with the first class medical services being provided at Afe Babalola Multisystem Hospital and other tertiary medical facilities such as Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti and Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti cannot be realised without the presence of virile aviation sector.

“We also know that we need a military base in the state to further strengthen our security mix and to ensure that our environment is secure. That is why today’s event is very significant to us, as a people.

“Let me, therefore, use this medium to express my profound appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Oludayo Amao for his commitment to the actualisation of the Air Force Operational Base in Ekiti and in particular for his promise to immediately activate the Air Defense project by establishing an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operational unit in Ekiti to cater for the air defence needs of the southwestern region of the country.

“On our part, our commitment to the Nigerian Airforce Base is not in doubt; that is why we have donated and fenced 1, 250 hectares of land for the building of the operational base and granted it a joint user right of the airport. The Chief of the Air Staff has reciprocated by promising the provision of a DVOR (Navigational Equipment) for the airport, and we are grateful for this.

“In addition, we will also provide some logistics support during the take-off phase in the infrastructural development of the Air Force Base. We are convinced that this type of symbiotic relationship will accelerate the development of our overall plan for the airport.”

Traditional rulers and top government functionaries were also present at the event.