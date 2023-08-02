From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A construction firm, Bouygues Construction Nigeria Limited has asked the Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS) to revoke the residence permit issued to a British citizen, Mr. Kim Baker over alleged debt of N11.088m accrued under a legally binding lease agreement.

The request was contained in a petition by the construction firm addressed to the Service and the British High Commission dated May 31, 2023.

The petition which was written by the law firm of Bayo Adeniyi & Co equally requested for a full investigation of Kim Baker, who is currently residing in Nigeria and doing business here.

A copy of the petition cited by Daily Sun reads: “We regret to inform you that Mr. Kim Baker owes our client, N11, 088.000.00 which was accrued under a legally binding lease agreement.

” Despite numerous attempts to resolve the matter amicably, he has shown arrant arrogance and a consistent lack of commitment to repaying the debt which is something he would not do in his country, but he is abusing the privilege magnanimously granted him by your prestigious organization,” the petition reads.

The company which added that the situation has caused it significant financial hardship and distress, said it was fully prepared to provide any necessary documentary evidence, or testimonies to support its claim.

“We are also willing to cooperate with any investigations or hearings that may be required as part of this process.

We kindly request your assistance and intervention in initiating the necessary actions which may also include the revocation of his residence and work permit. We believe that taking such actions will not only serve as a deterrent to other foreigners who may consider defaulting on their financial obligations but also help to maintain the integrity of the immigration system,” the petition noted.