By Rita Okoye

Africa’s biggest youth awards platform, Scream All Youth Awards is set to commence activities towards her 10th edition as programs are scheduled to kick off, already spearheaded by the nominations which is in progress.

The Founder, Jimi Coker speaks about how the platform became a part of the culture; a symbol of success and value.

In his words ‘’We are glad that what started as a dream has metamorphosed into one of the most important elements in the world of youths’.He stated ‘it’s a thing of joy to know you run a platform whose duty is to recognize those who have done considerably well.There’s the happiness that comes with knowing you are appreciating people’s efforts & putting smiles on their faces’’.

‘’Looking back to the beginning, I’m full of smiles.Our breakout edition in 2016 was an amazing experience as we had three legends in attendance asides the finest crops of young entertainers, students and entrepreneurs.The reception in attendance was as great as it was online.It beckoned a new dawn & we have gone ahead to cater for Africa as a whole in her correct phase.’’

King Cokes as he is fondly called hasn’t failed to remind the public that the brand is one of many firsts, asides being the first brand to hold a virtual event during the covid year in 2020.

He mentions that one of the visions of the platform is to have a wider reach across the continent and by extension, the black race.

With a mission to recognize youths in all possible fields, Scream Awards in it’s early years was the first awards platform to recognize vixens, hypemen & mixing engineers.Several youths have also gotten their first nomination & win from the platform.

This year, A&R managers, songwriters, podcasts & chefs make up the new inclusions while we witness the return of student categories.It is worthy to note that Scream Awards got the massive attention initially from students who jostled to be on the top stage.

In this era, popular creators such as Mr Macaroni, Pankee Roy were student winners while a few media personalities today were also student nominees.

King Cokes says ‘’we exude strength in our operations as we get things done regardless of the challenges posed’’.

“We’ve successfully crowned kings from Ghana to Nigeria To Tanzania To Namibia to South Africa and others making us the most inclusive youth awards platform there is”.

Amidst the buzz and appraisal, a women’s edition was introduced also in 2020 (the virtual year), while an event of glitz and glamour held at the third edition in 2022.

Talk about a great deal of consistency, balancing all areas. He signifies interest in the platform working with sponsors, partners & brands that can take the 10th edition holding in summer to the next level.