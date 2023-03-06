By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Igbo leaders in Lagos State under the umbrella of Concerned Ndigbo has appealed to all residents of the state to consider experience and scorecard of each candidate vying to be governor before making decision on who to elect.

The group disclosed that credentials of all the contestants vying to be governor of the state have been reviewed but no one has what it takes to the governor, except for All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The leaders of the group led by Chibunna Ubawuike, Ozoemena Nliam and Igwe Ikechukwu revealed this at a press conference held in Ikeja, on Monday, appealed to the Igbos living in the state to support Governor Sanwo-Olu and come out en masse to vote him on Saturday March 11.

Ubawuike who is the coordinator of the group and also the National Organising Secretary, APC Support Group for Tinubu/Shetima, explained that a vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu became imperative because his administration had performed creditably well with out segregating or discriminating against any tribe in the state.

He urged the Igbo community in the state to give unflinching support to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid as he had continued to provide an enabling environment for businesses and other tribes to thrive in Lagos and beyond.

Ubawuike said the governor had made tremendous landing and integrated development as well as performance in various sectors while turning Lagos into a construction site with massive Infrastructural gains which had brought about investments while building cordial relationship with the Igbos hence the need to vote for him.

Secretary of the group, Nliam and the Patron, Ikechukwu while collaborating Ubawuike on needs for residents of the state to re elect the governor, described Governor Sanwo-Olu as a honest man who had been doing well and can take Lagos to the next level of success in order to make life more better and comfortable for residents.