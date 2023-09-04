From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Progressive Young Leaders Assembly on Monday urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alh Yerima Shettima, for Kaduna State ministerial slot.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Abubakar Kurawa said, the development was premised on Mr President’s resolve to open a window of opportunity for access to ministerial office for the young Nigerians where Shettima fits in.

“We understand that the President has developed a special framework in the distribution of political office to reflect, among others, intelligent young people with patriotic zeal.

“It is in view of this that we join other compatriots to urge President Tinubu to consider Alhaji Yerima Shettima of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) for the ministerial slot of Kaduna State,” Abubakar said.

Giving reasons for the group’s position, Abukar noted that Shettima was among those that made so much sacrifice to send the military back to barracks and as someone who has built political bridges across North and South to promote brotherhood and purposeful development of the country.

“He has been a leading light in ensuring that Nigeria’s democracy reflects justice, fairness and balance. He has been leading advocate of the active participation of the Nigerian youth in modern governance.

“He has been a promoter of economic empowerment of the youth as a strategy for reducing the spread of crimes in the society. He has built an enviable name as a philanthropist and symbol of empowering the poor in the country through creation of voluntary platforms for orientation of the youth towards economic self-reliance

“He has unapologetically an advocate of dialogue as a tool for addressing national challenges, especially on the political arena for peace and stability.

“With the few reasons above, we have total support for the consideration of Alhaji Yerima Shettima as Nigeria’s Minister from Kaduna State in order to further boost the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Abubakar added.