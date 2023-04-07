• Warns policemen against land matters, debt collection

By Christopher Oji

Mr. Arase who was speaking during a visit by the national leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee(PCRC)pledged to work in partnership with the Inspector General of Police to reinvigorate the Nigeria Police Force for better performance.

Arase warned that the police have no reason to go into land matters or debt collection, issues that should be handled through alternative dispute resolution, adding that he would remain a strong advocate of community partnership in policing.

He however, noted that he was worried over the increasing cases of human rights abuses in the Police.

In a statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, he said that

Arase noted that for the Police to excel in its day-to-day operations, there must be consequences for misconduct and benefits for exemplary behaviour. He said benefits and burden must go together, stressing that he would strive to complement what the police is currently doing to ensure that the operations of the police must conform with its rules of engagement.

According to Ani, Arase, pledged to support the visiting delegation in areas they needed his support.

“The national Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Mogaji Ibrahim Olaniya, earlier in his brief remarks, commended Mr. President for his appointment, stressing, “You are the best for job.”

Alhaji Olaniya, said the Committee was in the Commission to congratulate him on his appointment and to let him know that they were vigorously building on the legacies he established as the 18th Inspector General of Police. He said the Committee now has offices outside the country, such as in Canada, United Kingdom etc, adding “We are here to say that the fruit God used you and others to plant has germinated. We are here to rejoice with you and show you love.”

The National President said the Committee will be 39 years old on May 8th, 2023 and that on May 9th, “We want to celebrate it and we are inviting you to the celebration.”

He made a case for special promotion for deserving Police Officers to encourage them to put in more effort in their duty.