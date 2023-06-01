Nigerians have been further thrown into confusion following a news report that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has devalued the naira from N461 to One Dollar to N631 to a dollar.

Newspaper report had earlier said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has devalued the Naira to N631 to the dollar from N461.6 it sold at the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window the previous day.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has however debunked the report that it has devalued the Naira to N630/$1 in the official market.

A national newspaper had reported on Thursday on its front page that the apex bank had adjusted the exchange rate of the Naira to the United States Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

But reacting to the news, the central bank described the report as “fake news,” urging members of the public to disregard it as such had not been done.