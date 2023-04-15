From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship primary of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State is presently shrouded in confusion as three factions holds election in different locations in the State.

A reliable source who disclosed this to Sunday Sun said that about ten of the aspirants settled for the Landmark event Centre at new Owerri with their delegates for the election while three others had their elections differently along MCC road,Urata also in Owerri.

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate of the party,Mr Peter Obi who is the screening committee chairman for the State Congress election of the party is said to have allegedly identified with one of the factions.

Among those who are eying the Labour Party governorship ticket and have secured the Nomination Forms are: Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd), Senator Athan Achonu, Martin Agbaso and Chief Joseph Ukaegbu,

Others are :Tochi J.Ehirim, Ike Ibe, Kelechi Nwagwu,Basil Maduka, Chinedu Amadi, AIG Charles Agomuo (retd), Capt David Mbamara (retd) and Chief C.Ishiguzo