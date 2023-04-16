From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governorship primary of the Labour Party (LP) held yesterday in Imo State ended in confusion as three factions conducted elections in three different locations in the state.

A reliable source told Sunday Sun that about nine of the aspirants settled for the Landmark Event Centre at New Owerri with their delegates for the election while four others had their own parallel elections along MCC Road, Uratta also in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the source, Martin Agbaso, Tochi Ehirim, Kelechi Nwagwu, Chinedu Amadi, Charles Agomuo, Sam Amadi, David Mbamara, Major General Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd) and Chief C. Ishiguzo, were among the nine in one faction.

The others are Ikechukwu Joseph Ukaegbu, Senator Athan Achonu and Ike Ibe.

Another faction led by Basil Maduka also conducted their election along MCC Road, Owerri.

The election monitored by our correspondent at MCC road was inconclusive as the electoral officers were only able to complete the accreditation exercise, making them to differ the main election to Sunday, today.

It was the same for the election at Landmark, which started very late.

A reliable source told Sunday Sun that Ukaegbu, Ibe and Achonu were earlier screened at the party office in Abuja by the Independent National Commission (INEC) and the National Working Committee of the party led by the acting National Chairman of the party, Lamido Apapa while the rest of the aspirants who could not meet up on the same day were said to have had their screening at a private office in Abuja.

The source also disclosed that Ukaegbu is seen as a favourite to winning the primary election following his duration in the party and his selfless services both at the national and state level.