By Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have named the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a member of both campaign councils for the Bayelsa governorship poll,. raising questions from supporters of both parties.

On the official campaign list released by the APC and signed by the National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, for Bayelsa State, Wike’s name was number six, while on that of PDP, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Olugunagba, the former governor’s name was number 12.

Wike, who has not resigned as a member of the PDP following a fallout with the party in the lead-up to the February presidential election, was recently sworn in as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The APC also listed Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya as the chairman of the party’s governorship campaign council in Bayelsa with Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, as co-chairmen.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun will lead the 135-member campaign council for the Kogi Governorship election. The council has three co-chairmen – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, his Niger State counterpart, Umar Bago, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

For the Imo election, the APC named Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as the chairman of the council. The co-chairmen are the governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.