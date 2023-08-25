African soccer governing body has announced the change of time in the game involving ASO Chlef of Algeria and Nigeria’s Bendel Insurance, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Algerian side will host the Nigeria Federation Cup champion in the second leg of the first preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

The game was initially fixed for 8:30 pm local time but the football body has decided to bring forward the game back to 5 pm citing the poor lighting system of the stadium.

The host must be on top of their game to change the story as they must score 2 unreplied goals if they want to progress into the next round.

Meanwhile, the management of the club has announced free entry for fans coming to watch the game and urged them to come in numbers.

The game is to take place at the Mabrouki Salem stadium in Rouiba on Saturday.