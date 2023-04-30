From Tony Osauzo, Benin City

Ahead of the Local Government Councils election in Edo State, the Labour Party (LP) chairmanship candidate for Ovia North East Local Government of the state, Edwin Usunobun Omoregie, has appealed to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and the state government to ensure a free level playing ground for all candidates irrespective of party affiliations.

He said he was making the appeal because state governments were known to manipulate and determine who emerge chairmen of Councils of their various states.

Omoregie, a real estate developer, also advocated for the autonomy of Councils as a sure way to fast-track meaningful development, accountability, and good governance at the grass-root level, promising that if voted into power part of his agenda would be to revamp rural health, schools, agriculture and ensure security for the people of his locality and rural electrification.

“I’m aware that before now local government elections results were written by the state government but this time around I believe that the government of today need to realize that power belongs to the people and must allow a free and fair election.

“The people should be allowed to choose who they want. I’m very sure that the people want change and want to vote for candidates that are accessible with the competence to serve. I expect the present government of the state will allow the will of the people to prevail

“I’m using this opportunity to appeal to them to allow the vote of the people count. We should work for a new Nigeria and a better society for our children”.

Speaking on Councils’ autonomy, Omoregie said: “For me, I believe autonomy will be the right answer for the local government in Nigeria because the problem we are having and why we are facing difficulties in our various communities is because the money meant for local government are taken to states and peanuts are sent to the Councils.

“This deprives them from carrying out projects that will benefit the people. If we have autonomy, it will help to assist the Council in embarking on projects for their people”, he observed.