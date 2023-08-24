From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Condemnation has trailed the alleged expulsion of the governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, from the party.

The PDP Chairman of the PDP in the state, Sunday Bisi, in a statement on Thursday, warned Babayemi to desist from parading himself as a PDP member in the state, saying doing so is akin to continuing destruct and further proof of attitudinal indiscipline that led to his expulsion from the party.

But, a response by the media office of Babayemi insisted that he remain a bonafide member of the party owing to the order of injunction, restraining the party from expelling him.

Babayemi stated that the party leadership in the state is being led by lawless individuals whose stock in trade is characterized by impunity, saying that they would have to be enrolled in refresher courses on the Rule of Law, the PDP constitution, and the constitution of Nigeria to guide them from their kindergarten approach to rules of engagements.

He described his purported expulsion as “kangaroo undertaken by some jesters,” saying “This is not surprising because they are foisted kindergarten executives who do not have definable means of livelihood except for crumbs from politics. They don’t know the constitution of the party let alone that of the country; they are always sheepishly and sentimentally goaded which is alien to known laws,” Babayemi stressed.

He noted that Justice Jide Falola of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo had on Tuesday, 6th September 2022, in a Suit No:HOS/M.212/2022 between Babayemi, PDP, INEC, and ten others, granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining and reversing the expulsion of the plaintiff as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The court also debarred the party and its agents from taking further punitive measures against the plaintiff pending the determination of the final suit.

“Furtherance to this, the same court on Friday, September 9th,2022, in another Suit No: HOS/M.212/2022, between Babayemi, PDP, INEC, and ten others as presided over by Justice Jide Falola, converted the Interim Order of Mandatory Injunction to Preservative Order of Injunction.

“To this effect, the court further gave an express order that the parties involved in the suit to maintain the status quo based on the order earlier granted pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

“Because of their arrogance or probably ignorance, they never appealed against this court order and as such it subsists. So without begging the issue, Babayemi remains a full and bonafide financial card-carrying member of the PDP,” the statement added.

Babayemi has therefore vowed to continue to champion the cause of good governance for the common good of the people of the state; stressing, “Politics is for those who are interested in it and not for the selfish interest of a greedy few; it’s not a family thing but for the people,” he said.