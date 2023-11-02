Hopes to improve on initial glitches

As system records 700 passengers on the first day

From Idu Jude Itakpe

As the Itakpe, Warri rail corridor kickstart E-ticketing operations, concessionaire of the rail corridor Fane ticketing system solution, has appealed to the Federal Government on the protection of facilities put in place by investors for adequate services.

The E-ticketing operation, it could be recalled was launched by Monday 30th November, 2023, targeted at curbing tickets racketeering across the rail lines.

Mr Oyekola Adewumi, the CEO of Fane ticketing systems, solutions, managers of Itakpe/Warri corridor, made the passionate appeal Wednesday at Itakpe station during a shot ceremony used to mark official kick of E-ticketing.

According to Mr Odewumi, guaranteeing the efficacy of the system depends on the durability and protection of all the facilities on ground against vandals and saboteurs.

“The organisation, I must tell you appreciated the Federal Government opulence in ensuring private sector participation in the building of key infrastructures in the country. But we would also appeal for the protection of the facilities against vandalism because Government is supposed to provide enabling environment for investors to operate”

Oyekola, further speaking, assured of his company’s improvement from the teething problems recorded on the resumption day, which involves technical glitches. ” We are improving on these facilities and I would ask that you come back here in the next two weeks to see that all the facilities are on ground with less glitches”.

On the facilities maintenance, he noted that the company had invested and would also put more money for technical improvement on daily bases to brings efficiency in operations and retainership.

He said the company has the capacity and capability with it’s operations sprang across many schools and hospitals on the provision of similar technical services.

He also, appealed to passengers, to be patient with the Fane ticketing system solution as the initial glitches would phase away in matter of a week.

Meanwhile passengers traveling from Itakpe Kogi State to Warri in Delta state, expresses happiness over the new innovation, which few said would cub criminality introduced by ticket racketeering and insecurity.

A traveller, Rieshola Mene-Ejegi, said that the new innovation would reduce the rush to the station and other ugly experiences people encounter while trying to obtain tickets. He observed the teething problems but believed it was as a result of human errors which are easy to surmount.

Also speaking, Okechukwu Okwara, said the E-ticketing operation would restore passengers’ hope and confidence in the system already ridden with insecurity issues.

Miss Adaobi, Ozigbo, said, she can now sit at the comfort of her home to purchase for tickets. Nonetheless, she urges the E-ticketing management to quickly ensure that issues involving technical hitches with banks are quickly solved to.boost the confidence of passengers.

The Itakpe/Warri E-ticketing kick-started with a record of 700 passengers.