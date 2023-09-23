By Christopher Oji

Concerned policemen in Enugu State Police Command, have sent a save-our-souls message to the Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and Chairman Police Service Commission.(PSC), Mr. Solomon Arase to wade into the issue of reduction in ranks of three of their colleagues in Nsukka Police Division.

The policemen claimed that their colleagues were allegedly punished after they narrowly escaped death from the hands of unknown gunmen who engaged them in a gun battle.

The punished officers: Inspector Ernest Ogbonna, AP No 201118; Inspector Aboh Justin, AP No 274182, and Inspector Kingsley Ugwuja, AP No 326239, were reportedly on duty at a hotspot along Nsukka-Ibagwa Ani Road, last June, when they were attacked by over 10 heavily armed hoodlums that came in a white Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Siena vehicles.

The gunmen opened fire on them, while the officers allegedly engaged the brigands for about an hour.

It was gathered that after the intense fire exchange, the police officers succeeded in repelling the hoodlum’s onslaught and chased them away with some of them inflicted with injuries. Unfortunately, during the exchange of fire, the criminals succeeded in setting fire on the police van at the scene, but there was no loss of lives.

The police arms were intact and the members of the police team sustained no wounds. Police sources said that after the narrow escape by the lucky officers, the police authorities queried them and an orderly room trial was set up for them.

A police sergeant, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said when the result of the trial came out, the gallant personnel were reduced in ranks, a decision that was also affirmed by the Assistant Inspector -General of Police at Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State.

The punishment, according to a police officer, sent shock waves amongst the rank and file of both commands, as they have been victims of ceaseless attacks by criminals masquerading as “unknown gunmen” for a long time.