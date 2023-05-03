By Gabriel Dike

The Concerned Parents and Educators on Wednesday disclosed that it is troubled by the rampant examination malpractice that plagues our education system in Nigeria.

In a statement by the initiator of concerned parents and educators, Chief (Mrs.) Yinka Ogunde, said it is a matter of grave concern that the integrity of examinations has been compromised due to the widespread malpractices that have become all too common.

Ogunde added: “We believe that it is the responsibility of the Nigerian government to take immediate action to eradicate this menace from our education system.

“The future of our children and the country depends on the quality of education they receive, and examination malpractice undermines the very foundation of our education system.”

The body advised the Federal Government to take a strong stance against examination malpractice and implement measures that would ensure the integrity of examinations.

She said the measures includes the use of technology to monitor and prevent cheating, as well as harsh penalties for those caught engaging in malpractice.

It also called on the government to provide better support and resources for educators to ensure that they are equipped to deliver quality education and prepare students adequately for examinations.

“As concerned parents and educators, we are committed to working with the government to eradicate examination malpractice from our education system and ensure that our children receive the quality education they deserve,” Ogunde stated.