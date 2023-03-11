by Ajiri Daniels

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Concerned Citizens of Bauchi State has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar to apologise over the violence that broke out in Duguri during his campaign rally in the area.

Police confirmed 15 people were injured in Duguri during a clash between supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and APC when Abubakar, in company with former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Ex-Governor Isa Yuguda led his campaign trial to Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Leader of the group, Mallam Danlami Danfulani condemned the attack in Duguri, blaming Abubakar for traveling to, the hometown of the governor when a Peaxe Accord was being signed by all the political parties in the state saying if he had not been in Duguri the attack would not have taken place.

Danfulani said he was a once stakeholder of the APC in the state being a member of the State. Campaign Council and a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the APC Gubernatorial candiidate but left

“After duly studying the terrain of his campaign and the composition of his team l realised that it is not a viable team that will bring developmental projects peace and social security to the state,which I voluntarily together with me teaming supporters withdrew our membership cards from APC as a party,” he said.

He said brutal attack in Duguri was uncalled for and condemned the incident saying similar ones happened in February this year in Akuyam, Toro.

The leader of the Concerned Citizens of Bauchi called on the state government to establish a panel that investigate thoroughly whosever has a hand in the attack in Duguri to face justice.

” Now people will believe with us that whosoever is looking for leadership , his team or campaign must have self confidence, honesty and sincerity and action must condoned the wishes of the people by providing excellent example bas a leader with tolerance, open mindedness and hav a dialogue as a means of dispute settlement,” he said.

While calling on the people of Duguri to continue to be law abiding, he extended his condolences to the families of those injured in the attack.

Danfulani appealed to the state government to settle the medical expenses and rehabilitate them.