From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service for Kano/ Jigawa Area Command, Sambo Kaliel Dangaladima has assured that he would secure the borders against smugglers for increase revenue generation from the Command.

Comptroller Dangaladima also said that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear in ensuring harmonious relationship between the border communities and officers and men of his Command.

He disclosed that the Command will continue to operate using the best strategies to suppress smuggling to the barest minimum, adding that the Command is not relenting in its revenue generation and anti smuggling drive.

In a statement shortly after his maiden address to the officers and men of the Command since he assumed duty as the Comptroller Area Command (CAC) in January, Dangaladima said the Command is poised to conduct its assigned responsibilities with discipline at all levels.

“We will ensure border security and seamless facilitation of legitimate trade, in tandem with the executive order on the ease of doing business.

“The Command shall continue the harvest of seizures from non-compliant stakeholders and smugglers who have refused to heed the clarion call of being patriotic in their trade transactions along the corridor.

“The Command shall continue to sensitize the business people in both Kano and Jigawa states in order to implement the statutory mandate of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling, facilitation of legitimate trade and protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

“Smuggling activities in Nigeria has really affected the economy in several ways. It hinders the local industry, discourages legal imports and reduces the volume of revenues collected from duties and levies by the states.

“The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/jigawa Command is taking proactive measures to curb smuggling activities in the area by deploying competent officers across the Command.

“The current intelligence driven operation of the command is not only in line with the operational ethics of the service, but also in line with international best practices. It is therefore worthy of note that confrontation with the smugglers which hitherto used to be between officers and smugglers is a thing of the past.

“Since the assumption of office in January 2023, Comptroller Sambo Kaliel Dangaladima, took decisive measures by deploying competent officers at the border of Maigatari, Gumel, Babura and Kano town and others.

“The move has continued to yield tremendous success as seizures of contrabands are being recorded on a weekly basis while the smugglers are now counting their losses.

“There are numerous seizures such as imported parboiled rice, cartons of Spaghetti, second hand clothes etc seized from daredevil smugglers despite their antics to gain passage.

“The Operatives of Kano/ Jigawa area Command while on credible intelligence intercepted 1,395 bags of parboiled rice , 47 motor vehicles 928 cartons of Spaghetti/macaroni/cous-cous

284 second hand clothes

1,135 kegs of vegetable oil amongst others

“The command say it’s generated over N15 billion revenue in the period under review,

“The Customs Area Comptroller assured that he will serve assiduously while increasing cooperation, collaboration, coordination and harmonious working relationships with all other sister security agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

“The Command has stated that its operational dynamics had in recent times become a nightmare to smugglers who are always devising new strategies to beat the operatives of the Command”. The statement said.