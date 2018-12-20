Abel Inabo Obaka

On Thursday, December 13, 2018, the mass media were bombarded with the gladdening news of The Senate approving $1billion from Excess Crude Account (ECA) to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL). While commending the lawmakers for this patriotic bipartisan collaboration, I am using this medium to make a passionate appeal to President Muhammed Buhari, to kindly muster the political will and sign this bill into law, which will lead to the completion of the steel complex.

Before I state the potentials of the steel plant, let me put it on record that the Ajaokuta steel plant is not obsolete as erroneously put across to the public by some people who are largely ignorant of steel technology. Let me quote from the then technical au¬dit conducted by the Russians (the original builders of the plant) on the plant: “…the situation of the steel plant’s equipment and facilities are satisfactory. Me¬chanically, the steel plant equipment and facilities are generally in good condition.”

Indeed, Ajaokuta steel plant is a great opportunity for the Nigerian nation to get quickly industrialized as rightly stated by former military President, Rtd. Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, during his working visit to the plant in the eighties. Gladly, the present management of ASCL ably led by Engr. Sumaila Abdul-Akaba, and the sole Administrator is determined to ensure that it does not miss the great opportunities this steel plant has for Nigeria.

It is indeed gratifying to note that Ajaokuta is 98% technically ready in terms of equipment erection. Completed are the rolling mills (actually produced iron rods and sold), thermal power plant (generated electricity to national grid), an imposing modern administrative block, housing estates and access roads.

Also completed is the Engineering Works Complex, which is made up of Equipment Repair Shop, Forge and Fabrication Shop (repaired huge Equipment for PHCN and NNPC), Foundry and Pattern Making Shop, Machine and Tools Shop, and Rubberizing and Vulcanizing Shop.