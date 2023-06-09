Chiazor Daniel, the visionary CEO of Boatnaija, has launched his much- anticipated book titled, Compete or Dominate.

According to Daniel, who doubles as a talent manager, the book was inspired by acts of desperation. “The book, Compete or Dominate is a cheat code for fast tracking success in life and business. As a talent manager, entrepreneur and tech innovator, I have always wanted to explore my full potential by becoming a top performer in my industry. This is why I documented in the book my journey and secrets that made other young tech entrepreneurs like me succeed in Africa. It was inspired by act of desperation,” he told Saturday Sun.

Daniel added: “I want every reader to know that they were born to be a leader, dominate in any area of life. Also, success doesn’t just happen without applying secrets and playing by principles. I am currently working on a movie script for a romantic comedy, which will be shot in the city of Warri, Delta State. It’s for the big screens and I can’t wait to show you what’s coming after that. Also, I intend to launch my business conference for young startups to network and inspire for global expansion.”