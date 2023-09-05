There was uneasy calm at the Mile 2 area of Lagos as Tanker drivers and touts engages in a free for all fight.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that some persons were killed as a result of the clash between the Lagos Task Force, tanker drivers, and touts at Mile 2.

The witness who decline being mentioned explained that there was a fight on top of the Mile 2-Oshodi bridge and as a result, they had barricaded the bridge blocking the access road.

Although the actual cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained, at the time of the call, Igbe claimed that four persons were dead from gunshots.

According to him, “Mile 2 is on fire, both the task force, tanker drivers, and touts are fighting seriously. I don’t know what caused the fight but I am just hiding at Fagbems Filling station at Mile 2 and watching.

“I am going to work but I am stranded as they barricade the whole of Mile 2 that nobody will pass”, he said.