From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra South Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah has rejigged the community watch in Nnewi and its environs, with a promise for greater commitment to other areas of development under the auspices of Nnewi Concerned Citizens (NCC).

Senator Ubah at a summit which took place at Anaedo Hall displayed the functionality of CCTV cameras installed in parts of Nnewi to capture activities in the industrial community with the assurance to extend the same to other parts of the Anambra South senatorial zone.

To further enhance the performance of the rejigged community vigilance group in the area, Senator Ubah announced that 400 walking talkie gadgets, 12 Sienna vehicles and 20 motorcycles had been made available to the security outfits to ensure adequate coverage.

He reassured the people of Nnewi and Anambra South residents generally that he would not relent in providing adequate support to various security outfits.

Senator Ubah noted that no meaningful development could be achieved in an environment that lacked proper security and reaffirmed that he would continue to give both legislative and personal support to security agencies to boost the security of lives and property in Nnewi and Anambra South in general.

He appreciated the NCC especially the conveners of the Special Edition for organizing the event with the theme “Towards a New Direction”. He promised that he would always provide every needed support for the sustenance of the event in future.

Senator Ubah explained that through legitimate partnerships initiated by him, parts of communities had been lit up with solar-powered electricity aimed at supporting security agencies in surveillance and security analysis.

He also appreciated the Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, for identifying with the “Light up and secure Anambra South” project and promised his constituents that he would do everything within his powers in putting in necessary measures to foster security and community development in all parts of the senatorial district.

“Plans are on top gear to train 200 youths who will be made up of fifty youths from each of Nnewi’s four quarters on security surveillance and analysis with the aid of powerful gadgets including walkie-talkies. Our community must get it right.

“We are devoting our efforts to secure Nnewi. Don’t come to Nnewi if you are a criminal. Nnewi should be exemplary in Anambra State. We appeal to our people now in Abuja and other places to come home and see that Nnewi is now good,” he said.

“We have decided that Nnewi youths will no longer be known for unemployment. N150 million has, therefore, been earmarked for a skill acquisition centre at the former NITEL site for Nnewi youths. We will give scholarships to between 400 and 500 children,” he further said.