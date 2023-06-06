From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) on Tuesday disbursed N75 million for various micro-projects in Five communities across Taraba State.

The General Manager of the Agency, Sakunga Galumje, said that the agency which is saddled with the responsibility of intervening at the grassroots has rolled out the funds for the execution of micro projects to community groups in five local government areas of the state for execution of various micro projects.

Galumje, who lamented that the agency is constrained by a lack of adequate funding to carry out its mandate as required, tasked the state government to ensure more funds are allotted to the agency for more intervention projects at the grassroots.

He said that “there are few challenges of the Agency, which, if tackled, will provide an avenue for more interventions and exceeding performances. These include a lack of funds for staff welfare, office accommodation and government counterpart funds to augment donor agency support.

“In spite of the above challenges, in the North East zone, Taraba CSDA has one of the most well-trained staff and equipment for project implementations.”

He further said the agency was launching the state’s COVID-19 action recovery and economic stimulus programme, to provide succour for residents of the State affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, who was represented by his Deputy, Aminu Alkali, said the state government would continue to support the agency in urban-rural development.

“I am glad today, that within just a few weeks of my assumption of office, I am flagging off the execution of 12 micro projects with 12 hand pump boreholes, 1 health post, and 3 blocks of 3 classrooms, through the Taraba State CSDA.

“These micro-projects cut across five local government areas which are Wukari, Lau, Ardo-kola, Bali and Jalingo. I am also presenting cheques to five communities for the execution of the micro projects amounting to N75 million.

“However, in accordance with the CSDA guidelines, only the 1st tranche shall be given today while the subsequent tranches will follow at the CSDA office. It should be noted that this exercise is ongoing.”

The governor also implored the benefitting communities to make judicious use of the funds released to execute each of the approved micro projects.