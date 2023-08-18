By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Obong-elect of Calabar, Anthony Ani, has inaugurated a seven-man committee for the construction of primary and secondary schools for the Mbiabo Ikot Offiong community.

At the inauguration ceremony today, the monarch said the decision was taken after the visit of a delegation of the lkot Offiong community to me him on August 1, 2023, when the people disclosed what they had gone through in the last 23 years trying to educate their children/wards.

According to him, the people complained bitterly that they had not been given any education, roads, and other social services over the long period.

He said, “I had immediately, thereafter, said that since education is communal, they should not wait for the government to provide these facilities all by itself, but that they (Ikot Offiong community) should start something on their own.

“I had promised to show leadership, by building a primary school, as well as awarding scholarships to deserving students. I have considered education as the birth rock of development and progress. A situation where children cannot go to school means the next generation is wasted and this must not be allowed to happen.”

He added, “It is for this reason that we are setting up a committee to look into the educational requirements of the lkot-Offiong community, starting with a community primary school.

“Initially, we are going to build a six-room primary school block, with all the facilities; and we hope that by this time next year, all eligible children (and even adults) will commence school at the lkot-Offiong community.

The monarch-elect said the terms of reference of the committee will include; identification of suitable land for the construction of the primary school, and a secondary school in the future.

“Survey of land, identification, and engagement of a suitable architect to design the primary/secondary schools complex; Ascertainment, in totality, of the cost of the primary school; Award of contract for the construction of the primary school, after receiving my approval to do so, and identification of students, both young and old; and recommendation of same for the award of scholarships.”

Others he listed are “To liaise with the Cross River State Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and other governmental institutions for approval, guidance, assistance in the provision of teachers and curriculum, for the take-off of the primary school by October 1, 2024.”

Speaking on funding, the Obong-elect observed that no community should wait for the government to provide all basic amenities, particularly in this period of hardship and shortage of money.

“I believe that the government, on seeing what we have done, will naturally intervene to secure the project. To this end, the primary school will be funded by donations, gifts, and contributions from the people of the Ikot Offiong community; the name donated will be properly evaluated and treated, as a contribution from the people of Ikot Offiong,” Ani added.

Membership of the committee to oversee the construction of the primary school, he later announced in a statement, includes HRH Etubom Nyah Asuquo (chairman) and Chief Ekpo Ayamba (Secretary).

Others to serve as members are Chief Henry Okoh, Chief Bassey Okon Asuquo, Rev. Bassey Ekanem, Chief Igoni Archibong, and Chief Etim Akpaso.

In response, the people of the community thanked the Obong-elect for his magnanimity, and for fulfilling his promise to give them a primary school.

The committee chair, Nyah Asuquo, said, “This is a community that has not had any facility for 23 years. So, the first good thing that has come to that community is the primary school that would be functional and running.

“He has also promised to give scholarships to the students that would pass through that school. We the Ikot Offiong people have never had it so well, and we are thankful from the bottom of our hearts. I will list the members of that special committee and their work is the construction of the primary school.”