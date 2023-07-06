From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The innovative all-in-one app revolutionising communication, entertainment and e-commerce in Africa, Ayoba, has partnered with the Adanian Labs website to launch a Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Accelerator program aimed at empowering and accelerating the growth of small businesses in Nigeria.

The initiative comes at a crucial time, as Nigerian SMEs play a vital role in driving economic growth and job creation in the country.

According to the Country Head, Adanian Labs Nigeria, Killian Mayua, the SME Accelerator is aimed at addressing the key challenges faced by small businesses, including limited access to capital, technology infrastructure, access to market and mentorship.

“The program is designed to foster innovation, improve competitiveness, drive growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

“The Ayoba-Adanian Labs partnership brings together Ayoba’s comprehensive all-in-one app, which offers a messaging suite, hyperlocal content, gaming, music, and e-commerce, with Adanian Labs’ expertise in technology solutions and ecosystem development.

“By leveraging these capabilities, the SME Accelerator program will provide Nigerian SMEs with access to vital resources, including digitalization, mentorship. access to networks, technological support, and mobilisation of partners for funding enabling them to overcome barriers and achieve sustainable growth.

“By offering tailored mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and technological resources, the accelerator aims to equip Nigerian SMEs with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.”

The program is billed to be officially launched early next week, giving business owners two weeks to apply, with the top 20 to be announced having applied through the Adanian Labs website.

“According to recent statistics, small and medium enterprises account for over 90% of businesses in Africa, contributing approximately 50% of employment and 33% of the continent’s GDP. In Nigeria alone, SMEs represent about 96% of businesses, employing millions of people and serving as engines of innovation and economic progress.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Ayoba in launching the SME Accelerator program, which holds great promise for Nigerian small businesses.

“Adanian Labs is a firm believer that Africa will realise its full potential once its SME sector is transformed. We have dedicated our work to building solutions that power and digitise SMEs. Our joint efforts will support the growth of SMEs, boost economic resilience, and contribute to the overall development of this important sector.”

“Adanian Labs was founded to provide Technology solutions for Africa’s key growth sectors that are driven by SME industries. In the last 3 years since their inception in January 2020, they have built technologies to power key sectors including Health, Agriculture, Financial Services, Media and others.

“Our products have been used and tested by key industry stakeholders including powering some of the most innovative fast-growing startups in the continent, and building technology capacity to ensure that we have a flowing pipeline of talent and solutions for the growing Africa digital transformation,” Mayua said

Ayoba’s Head of Ecosystem Development, Sheila Yabo said “The potential impact of empowering Nigerian SMEs is significant. By strengthening this sector, the country can experience accelerated economic growth, increased job opportunities, and enhanced competitiveness on the global stage.

“Furthermore, supporting small businesses fosters entrepreneurship, drives innovation, and contributes to wealth creation, ultimately improving the overall socio-economic landscape of Nigeria.

“We are excited to partner with Adanian Labs in launching the SME Accelerator, a pivotal initiative that will empower Nigerian small businesses.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock the potential of Nigerian SMEs, driving economic prosperity and creating opportunities for sustainable development.

“The partnership between Ayoba and Adanian Labs, through the launch of the SME Accelerator, represents a significant milestone in fostering innovation, driving entrepreneurship, and contributing towards economic empowerment positioning Nigeria as a hub for SME growth and development.

Since its launch in May 2019, Ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current active user base of 25 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.

Ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files and voice notes and can also subscribe to live channels.

“Family-friendly localised content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities as well as a range of games. Ayoba is available for Android users on the Google, Apple, Transsion, Huawei, Samsung and BeMobi stores as well as the Ayoba website,” Yabo said.