• Govt takes over disputed land, Ilobu claims 4 casualties, Ifon alleges 3 killed

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The renewed clash between Ilobu, a community in Irepodun Local Government, and Ifon in Orolu Local Government of Osun State has escalated to the killings and loss of properties.

Some people were killed in the two warring communities, houses burnt and residents fled their houses when the situation became unstable.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, on Thursday, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in one of the two communities has been shot while other four policemen are receiving treatment in the hospital as a result of gun injuries.

According to Opalola, policemen deployed to maintain law and order were ambushed and many were injured in the process.

She said, “They have burnt a police vehicle. The new vehicles they bought for our monitoring section. Four policemen are in hospital now. The DPO is still at the hospital. He was shot in the hand.

“They ambushed policemen where we went to restore peace,” Opalola said.

But, the Secretary of the Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union Board of Trustees, Prince Jide Akinyooye, said the gazette that ceded parts of the land belonging to Ifon to Ilobu during Rauf Aregbesola’s regime has been causing the crisis.

“We are in danger. We have tried to avoid a reprisal but the refusal of the police to act may lead to another thing. Four persons have died in Ifon now and several houses were burnt,” Akinyooye said.

Also, the Otun Jagun and spokesperson to Ilobu in council, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola, alleged that Ifon people went on the radio on Wednesday to announce that sacrifices would be placed on some junctions part of which are Ilobu land.

He said, “When we heard about the Oro festival, we alerted all the Baale’s (community heads) that they should be vigilant.”

Ogunsola explained that the gun fired by soldiers killed three persons and one person was retrieved at a boundary with Ifon, saying “So far, from Ilobu community, we have recorded four fatalities with a baby.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke has condemned the level of damages done as a result of the fight saying that the government has taken over the disputed land and gave security orders to arrest and prosecute anybody who trespassed on the land.

Adeleke made the pronouncement at Aurora Event Centre, Osogbo, during the maiden edition of the quarterly accountability platform tagged “Ipade Imole.”

He said, “I have given a directive that nobody should be seen on the disputed land. Anybody they see there should be arrested and prosecuted. The state government has taken over the disputed land.

“The kings and leaders should come together. By the time the government takes over all your land, you will know.

“I have informed the Chief of Army Staff who hails from Ilobu and he has given a standing order to soldiers to be in charge,” Adeleke said.