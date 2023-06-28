From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was commotion at Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, as Governor Ademola Adeleke left the Eid prayer ground in anger after an argument with the former spokesperson of the senate, Dr Ajibola Basiru, over sitting space.

It was gathered that the ex-senate spokesperson had arrived at the prayer ground with Asiwaju of Osogbo, Chief Tunde Badmus alongside other prominent sons of Osogbo, sitting in the front row.

Findings showed that security observed to be protocol approached Basiru to excuse himself from the seat purportedly reserved for the number one citizen, Adeleke.

An eyewitness stated that the ex-senate spokesperson shifted from his seat, a decision not okay enough with the protocol.

It was gathered that efforts to persuade Basiru to find another space aside from the front row proved futile an argument was ongoing when the governor entered.

Governor Adeleke arrived at the Eid prayer ground and Chief Badmus left his seat to welcome him from the gate of the prayer ground.

Upon the arrival of Adeleke, it was gathered that the protocol of the governor insisted that Basiru should leave the front row which some indigenes resisted because Basiru is one of their prominent sons.

The scene turned rowdy and Adeleke left the area back to his car. After some minutes, he returned and noticed that Basiru was still sitting in the front row. He then left angrily without praying.

Shortly after the governor left, operatives of Nigerian Police arrived at the prayer ground and shot the gate, telling the worshipers that they are to arrest Basiru on the instructions of the government.

The worshippers resisted and forced the gate open. The two rakat prayer was observed by Basiru and other prominent indigenes of Osogbo after which they all left the prayer ground.

Attempt to get reactions from Basiru and Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed proved abortive as they did not respond to the calls placed to them and text messages as at the time of filing this report.