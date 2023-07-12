• Names heads of selection, 8 standing committees

From Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, snubbed 13 former governors and lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he named chairmen and deputies of some special standing committees.

He also snubbed 27 out of 28 ranking senators in naming heads of the committees. Instead, he settled for first timers and lawmakers who served as members of the House of Representatives.

According to him, members of the Senate Selection Committee, predominantly composed of presiding and principal officers of the upper legislative chamber include Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ali Ndume, Dave Umahi and Lola Ashiru.

From the Minority Caucus, he named Simon Mwadkwon, Oyewumi Olarere, Darlington Nwokeocha and Rufai Hanga.

Akpabio also named chairmen and deputy chairmen of the other special committees of the Senate.

Titus Zam was named chairman Senate Committee on Rules and Business, with Opeyemi Bamidele as vice chairman. Sunday Karimi was appointed chairman, Committee on Senate Services, with Williams Jonah as vice chairman.

Others are Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, with Okechukwu Ezea as chairman and Khalid Mustapha as vice chairman.

Also named is Ahmed Wadada as chairman, Senate Committee in Public Accounts and Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi as vice chairman.

Committee on National Security and Intelligence has Shehu Umar as chairman, with Asuquo Ekpenyong as vice chairman.

In addition, the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance has Garba Musa Maidoki as chairman and Ede Dafinone as vice chairman.

The Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael as chairman and Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi as vice chairman.

Akpabio added that in accordance with Senate Standing Orders 95(b) as amended, under sundry matters and in anticipation of of the possibility of receiving Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the Selection Committee has also resolved to set up a committee on Appropriations.

He named Solomon Adeola as chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and Ali Ndume as vice chairman.

Akpabio told his colleagues who wish to serve in the various standing committees to pick up their forms and indicate their interests.

He also barred senators from applying to serve in over seven committees, warning that it will not be allowed in line with the Standing Rules of the 10th Senate.

The former governors snubbed included Aliyu Wammako, Abdulaziz Yari Dave Umahi, Aminu Tambuwal, Adams Oshiomhole, Ibrahim Dankambo, Abubakar Bello, Orji Uzor Kalu, Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Gaidam, Adamu Aliro, Danjuma Goje and Gbenga Daniel.