Anthony Onianwah, the founder, President and CEO of Apex Petroleum, has said that commitment to safety guides and sustainability is key to socioeconomic development.

The seasoned veteran in the oil and gas industry with over 30 years of experience was born as a part of Nigeria’s baby boom generation (1961) in Ebuta Metta, Lagos State. The entrepreneur who, in the late 1970s moved to England before settling in the United States made this known in a statement.

Anthony has become a prominent figure in the energy industry, garnering admiration and respect from organizations, public officials, and business leaders throughout the region, as well as nationally and globally.

Onianwah holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Howard University, one of the nation’s top-ranked Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as Advanced Studies in Economics from the prestigious London School of Economics, highlighting his impressive qualifications.

Onianwah and his company, Apex have received several notable awards and honors, including the “Minority Business Enterprise Energy Company of the Year” award in 2008 from Maryland State Governors Robert L. Ehrlich and Martin O’Malley, as well as Onianwah’s personal recognition as a 2013 Top 100 MBE in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The serial entrepreneur shared insight into his career journey and company’s path to success and its exciting plans for the future. “I started Apex during my early foray into the entrepreneurship niche in 1994”, the ambitious entrepreneur recalled. “The company specializes in the distribution of motor fuel, heating oils, automotive-grade lubricants, and petroleum equipment”.

“The company has an extensive wholesale oil distribution network that spans across multiple states, including Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia”.

Under Onianwah’s leadership, Apex has become a significant player in the oil and gas industry. It recently flagged off partnership with several well-established companies and successful collaborations with Fortune 500 corporations such as Wells Fargo. Apex has also completed numerous multi-million dollar infrastructure projects for both federal and state government agencies.

Speaking about the company’s consistent track record of delivering quality products as well as widening its client’s base overtime, he said: “Our unique approach and unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations is rooted in our strong value for excellence. “Apex’s operations are guided by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and social responsibility, while also prioritizing the development of new technologies and techniques to improve the efficiency and sustainability of its operations”.

In addition to his leadership role at Apex, Onianwah is also a champion of his local community, serving on the board of directors for various nonprofit organizations. He is also a member of several professional organizations, including SIGMA.

Onianwah has a knack for international business development initiatives – outside the oil sector – diversifying trade activities in the United States, Eastern Europe, and across Africa.