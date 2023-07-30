…. Ask the Governor to fair to all

From John Adams, Minna

Members of the Niger State House of Assembly have described as unacceptable the inclusion of only three Christians in the 30 names commissioner nominees that was sent to the house of assembly by the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago on Thursday for consideration.

The lawmakers who expressed serious reservation over the unfair religious balance in list of the commissioner nominees, saying that “only three Christians out of the thirty names is not fair enough”.

Some of the lawmakers who met during the weekend, questioned the unfairness in the list which saw only 10% of Christians made it.

It should be recalled that the Speaker of the Niger Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji had summon the State lawmakers to an emergency meeting on Thursday after the house had earlier adjurned sitting to next legislative sitting where the names where read out the members.

However one of the lawma