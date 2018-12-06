Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A self-confessed commercial sex worker in Umunede, Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State has alleged that her clients stole her four-year-old son after a sex romp with him.

The woman (name withheld) revealed how she was approached by the man for an all-night sex, adding that after agreeing on the fee, the client moved her and her son to the guest house where he lodged.

She said when they arrived at the client’s room at about 10pm on the fateful night, they quickly went into action, allowing her child to occupy a little space on the bed where he slept peacefully.

She said after some rounds of sex, she got worn out and fell into a deep sleep. But by the time she woke up at about 5am, the man had disappeared with her son.

While fighting back tears, she described her son as fair in complexion with tribal marks on his face; she appealed to members of the public with information regarding the child’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, our correspondent learnt that a suspect at Umunede has been arrested in connection with the alleged child theft.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Thursday, did not reveal the identity of the suspect.

He said the suspect is a staff of the guest house where the child was allegedly stolen.