From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akor, has commended the House of Representatives for passing establishment Bill of the Corps.

Akor, who spoke in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, said the passage of the bill by the House for the third time is an indication that there merit in the proposed legislation.

The proposed legislation entitled “A Bill for an Act to Establish Nigerian Peace Corps to facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Services, Neighbourhood watch and Nation Building and for Related Matters, ” was passed by the Green chamber on Thursday.

The bill which was passed by the National Assembly by preceding assemblies but could not get presidential assent will now be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

The Nigerian Peace Corps boss expressed appreciation to the House for expeditious passage of the bill, noting that proposed legislation, when assented to by the President, would add value to the security architecture in the country.

Akor said “this is the third time running that the House of Representatives is passing the Bill. It shows that there is merit, there is justification in what is before the National Assembly, as being capable of addressing the socio- economic challenges confronting Nigerian youths.

“The fact that the functions being given to the Nigerian Peace Corps, it will also add value to the security architecture in Nigeria, so we thank God that the Bill was passed , in it will rekindle the hope of the vast majority of our members.

“We remain eternally grateful to the House of Representatives for the expeditious manner they handled the Bill under the leadership of Right Honourable Tajudeen Abbas. We are grateful to his leadership and the entire members of the National Assembly.”.

House majority leader, Julius Ihonvbere, will leading debate on the bill before its passage, had said the Nigerian Peace Corps when established will encourage volunteerism, and get a good number of Nigerian youths engaged, as well as reduce crime.