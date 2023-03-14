Skitmaker and Comedian, Uche Stanley Orji, popularly known as Insidelife411and Papa Ifeanyi, has stated that going into comedy was his best decision.

According to him, being a comedian is a talent deposited in him by God. My comedy flows naturally and not boring.

No one that sits and listen to me that won’t go home happy. I try to be real in my comedy and not sound abusive.

My target each time I handle the microphone is to thrill my audience, and that’s what endears me to them.

The skits i produce has also sold me out to fans, and I’m super excited we are making waves in the entertainment industry.

I run comedies in Igbo languages too, because my aim also is to localize our indigenous language and give it more credence, he said.