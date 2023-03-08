By Rita Okoye

Bayegun Oluwatoyin better known as Wole Arole has joined the rest of his colleagues to mourn the sad passing away of veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe better known as Fadeyi Oloro.

According to what was gathered, Fadeyi Oloro died after a protracted illness.

For Comedian Arole, he is happy to have supported the late veteran actor when he was in needs.

Through his verified Instagram page, the successful stand-up comedian, radio presenter and skit maker also urged his fans and followers to always look out for one another especially when they are alive.

He wrote: “So, happy I reached out to you sir, so happy we played our part, so happy we laughed together, so happy we were able to show our support. Rest in Peace the Legend “Fadeyi Oloro”. Let’s check up on people when dey are alive, Let’s show love when people can feel, Let’s help when it can be seen.”

The news of Fadeyi Oloro’s death is indeed a big blow to Nollywood especially the Yoruba section of the industry.

A few weeks ago Pastor Tobi Adegboyega promised to gift the Ekiti State born veteran three million naira for treatment.

This move was following a live video session between Daddy Freeze and Fadeyi Oloro on Instagram.

The live video session captured moments Fadeyi Oloro begged for the assistance of Nigerians to help him recover from his long-term illness.

Fadeyi Oloro begged Daddy Freeze to help him solicit funds from Nigerians and his fans in the diaspora.