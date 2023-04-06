The Lord’s Chosen holds a special Easter crusade in Lagos

By Gilbert Ekezie

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has invited Nigerians to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will bring lasting peace to the country at a two-day Special Easter Crusade being organised by the organisation on Saturday, 8th and Sunday, April 9.

The programme titled: GOD’S COVENANT OF PEACE AND BLESSING is scheduled to take place at The Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos State at 8 am daily.

The programme, which is divinely designed to bring afresh in the minds of people, the significance of Easter, symbolizes the victory of Jesus Christ over death and by extension the victory

over hopelessness and misery.

In a release issued in Lagos on Thursday, by the Director, Public Relations of the Ministries, Pastor Louis Chidi, Muoka said at Easter, people, especially Christians are reminded of how God sent His begotten son to die as a sacrifice for the sins of mankind, and thus rescued them from the inevitable eternal destruction.

He explained that by Christ’s death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessings which mankind originally had with God at creation was restored.

Muoka noted that the concept of Easter is inextricably tied to peace, hope and blessing, which are the intangible chords that help people to get beyond the sad and sordid situations that might bog

them down and give them a sense of hopelessness.

According to him, Easter brings that optimism that no matter how difficult or challenging a situation or condition may be, having knowledge of the resurrection will remind everyone that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible. “It also suggests that as bad as the prevailing situation might appear, there is the expectation that things will get better, if we accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour.”

Muoka advised Nigerians to use the opportunity avail by this year’s Easter celebration to promote peace and love in the country, as this is the only way everyone can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus Christ has done for humanity. “Truly, if there is any time Nigerians need peace more than before in this country, it is now. Matthew. 11: 28- 30 says, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavily laden, and I will give you rest.

“It also says, Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. It went further to say, “For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

He further said that God has offered mankind everlasting peace at no cost; however, the cost will be high, if people reject the Easter free offer. “If the world, particularly Nigerians, will acknowledge and appreciate this wonderful work of grace, and by this invitation return to their God, then the political and economic woes that have characterized our society, will become a thing of the past.

“This weekend, as we return to God with an apology for our sins, peace shall return to all, and the entire country shall rejoice. Also, there shall be a reign of the blessing of peace and joy. And, no participant

will go home empty-handed because God Almighty has seen the hopelessness they are subjected to and scheduled the crusade to shower peace and blessing of unspeakable joy on them.

The renowned Cleric also hinted that through the two-day programme, every political, economic and social anxiety will be erased.

“The crusade, as usual, is expected to attract an unprecedented crowd, going by what was witnessed in the previous events. So, participants are advised to come on time. Meanwhile, free transport arrangement has

been made by the ministry to convey people to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolis. Come, and God will do you good.”