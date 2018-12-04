Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The ‘Class of Friends’ of ex-students of Government College, Ughelli (GCU) have honoured the Executive Director (Projects) on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Samuel Adjogbe with its 2018 Man of the Year Award.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Adjogbe dedicated it to President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as the president’s commitment towards promoting education in the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

He said the Buhari-led administration both through the NDDC and even directly, has shown immense commitment towards promoting education, adding that “education is a key feature of any responsible and progressive government.

READ ALSO: Ex-militants give IOCs Dec. deadline to implement ceasefire agreement

“For the first time ever, pupils are being fed on a daily basis through the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Investment Programme. NDDC on its part has just awarded 200 students in the Niger Delta region, scholarships for foreign studies.

“This is also without forgetting that NDDC has embarked on massive renovation of public schools all over the Niger Delta region, while supplying desk and benches to them as well.

“Several educational institutions just like Government College, Ughelli, have also been impacted through NDDC’s emergency repairs of failed and unmotorable sections of access roads.

“Indeed, it was the famous Albert Einstein who noted that ‘I never teach my pupils, I only attempt to provide the conditions in which they learn.”

While thanking the organizers for the recognition, Adjogbe insisted that “every achievement of the NDDC is attributable to the mandate of President Muhammmadu Buhari for the Niger Delta region.”

Mr. Cyril Ogude who presented the award, said it was in recognition of Adjogbe’s numerous contributions to the advancement of Government College, Ughelli.