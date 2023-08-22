LG appeals to FERMA to rescue isolated communities

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a distressing development, Toto Local Government (LG) Council has sounded an urgent alarm, appealing to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for immediate intervention in the reconstruction of vital bridges and roads connecting Toto, Nasarawa, Keffi, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The devastating consequences of this ongoing crisis have not only isolated communities but also led to frequent fatal accidents, claiming the lives of commuters and residents alike.

Recent reports highlight the exacerbation of this dire situation due to increased rainfall, which has triggered flooding that repeatedly washes away roads and bridges.

The most affected areas include the Gudun Karya Bridge, Sauka, and Buga regions. The Chairman of Toto LG Council, Honourable Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, has expressed grave concern for the plight of the affected individuals, many of whom are farmers and heavily reliant on these vital routes.

The ramifications of this road and bridge collapse go beyond isolated communities. This critical link serves as a gateway not only to the neighbouring states of Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and the FCT but also to the greater transportation network of the nation. The Chairman has described the situation as “worrisome,” with motorists and road users living in a state of panic due to the severe negative impact on their daily lives.

Chairman Tashas has emphasized that the intensity of this year’s heavy rainfall played a significant role in causing this widespread devastation. He has earnestly called upon FERMA to address this urgent issue promptly to prevent further loss of lives and livelihoods. The erosion and destruction of these vital infrastructure elements have disrupted the lives of thousands, and immediate action is necessary.

Daily Sun reports that Toto Local Government, which has a population estimate of 119,077 according to the 2006 census, is bounded by the Federal Capital Territory to the north, Nasarawa LG to the east, and Kogi State to the south and west. The LG consists of three districts: Toto, Gadabuke, and Umaisha, all of which have been profoundly impacted by this crisis.

As the rainy season persists, the situation remains dire. The appeal from Toto LG Council serves as a stark reminder of the crucial role that functional roads and bridges play in maintaining the social and economic fabric of the nation.

It is now in the hands of FERMA and relevant government ministries to take swift action and restore these vital links before more lives are lost and communities are further isolated.