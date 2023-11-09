By Brown Chimezie

It was fun and joy recently as Old Boys and Girls of Coker Secondary School 93 set converged in the Festac area of Lagos to celebrate 30 years of togetherness.

The colourful event, which took place on November 4, brought tears of joy to the faces of the members of 93 set as they recalled their good old days way back in school.

Even with strands of grey hairs here and there, members were still happy as they took to the dance floor to dance to vibes of old school music, which was the trend way back then.

A member of the 93 set, Anthonia Egwuego, said members gathered to celebrate the 30th years since they left school.

In his remarks, the senior prefect of 93 setRichard Orimolade, said he was elated to meet his members 30 years after. He said 30 years ago after, the euphoria is still there.

In his own remarks, president of the association, Chief Nnamdi Ejefojiri, said it was a pleasure to see everyone in good health 30 years after.

The highpoint of the event was election of exco to run the affairs of the association. During the exercise, which was overseen by chairman BOT Richard Rotoye Olumolade (head boy 93 set), Chielo Victor Ezenwa, emerged president.

Other embers of the exco include Anthonia Egwuego, secretary; Bukola Bakare, treasurer; and Alfred Omobhode, welfare.

In his remarks, the chief sponsor, Nnamdi Christopher Ejefobiri, commended the chairman of the planning committee, Kola Adenekan, for a job well done. He also thanked members present and the ones in Diasopra for their support to make the event a success.

Kind words of praise also went to Isioma Okeleke (head girl 93 set) for her support.