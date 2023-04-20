From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Disability Organisations (CODO), has called on the Federal Government and airline operators, to accord people with disabilities special treatment at airports.

Convener of CODO, David Anyaele, who stated this recently in Abuja also want airline operators to provide travel information in accessible formats that is, large print, bold print braille audio and visual, and use of sign language interpreters.

Anyaele added that they should be provision for the inclusion of information at booking point for PWDs, to indicate their status and special needs for airline officials to make necessary arrangements to meet their needs.

“Travel Information at airports should be provided in accessible formats (e.g large print, bold print, Braille, audio and visual, use of sign language interpreters, etc.) for various categories of PWDs.

“It should go beyond the use of Public Address Systems for announcements, which persons with auditory impairment may not be able to decode. In this regard, announcements should be made in multiple formats-verbally and visually.

“There should be provision for the inclusion of information at booking point for PWDs to indicate their status and special needs for the airline/airport officials to make necessary arrangements to meet their needs.

“This is one of the international best practices usually observed with international flights.

“Provision of adequate information to PWDs about services, facilities, safety, security and hazards within the airports should likewise be widely available in different formats,

“It should be mandatory for ground staff and cabin crew to give necessary/timely assistance to PWDs who may need them legassistance with the use of wheelchair, endeavor. assistance in boarding, assistance in getting into aircraft seats, assistance in handling luggage, etc.)

“Assistance for PWDs who may need them Half of the PWD respondents said there was no assistance for PWDs who may need them, while one-quarter said assistance was available for PWDs who may need it,” he said.

He further recommended that “special training should be organized for airport and airline personnel involved in the provision of assistive services, including check-in staff, boarding staff, cabin crew, etc. on the needs of PWDs and how best to meet them.

“This is based on the view that many airport and airline officials lack knowledge of the special needs of PWDs and how to assist them.

“There should be more advocacy for the implementation of the National Disability Laws and other disability laws, as well as enforcement of the laws, in order to ensure the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities.

“There should be more enlightenment for PWDs about their rights, with particular reference to the use of airports. The fieldwork indicated a general lack of awareness on the part of PWD passengers about their rights with regard to air travel (e.g. knowing that they could walk up to the Customer Service Desk at the airports to ask for any assistance they may need).

“There is a need for general public enlightenment about the need to respect the rights of PWDs and treat them properly in every area of human

“Provide accessible Airports, in line with the provisions of sections 4 and 5 of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, in particular mobile.”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole, noted that most of recommendations were already being implemented.

Represented by Herbert Ndumele, Meribole said: “Airlines have standardized to a great extent, including by voluntary commitments, their procedures for acceptance and handling of disabled passengers.

“The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also played an important role in the standardization and implementation of procedures to ensure that the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities are fully taken into account in airport operations.

“As a Ministry, we have demonstrated high commitment on Standards and Recommended Practices through necessary institutional reforms and private sector partnerships aimed at building capacity, create necessary infrastructure to ensure memorable travelling experience and improve competitiveness of businesses to harness the potentials of regional and multilateral business environment.

“I would like to emphasize that, with regard to air transport, Airports are becoming increasingly accommodating towards passengers with disabilities, often with the help of technology.

“The lifting systems, wheelchair assistance or any other appropriate devices are made available in order to facilitate the movement of elderly and disabled passengers between the aircraft, the terminals and the car parks on both arrival and departures.

“Working with the relevant Agencies of Government, the Federal Ministry of Aviation is happy to amend swiftly, any Identified gaps to meet changing requirements as appropriate.”