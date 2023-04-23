From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In its effort to reduce unemployment and crimes among the youths in the country,The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) has embarked on a project of training of 200,000 in digital skills.

The Foundation in partnership with the Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics(CSAAE),Corporate Imo Impacts Partners (CIIP) and the ministry of Digital Economy in Imo State has flagged off the project tagged “Digital Skilling and Employment Project” (DSEP) to achieve this purpose.

The grants from Coca-Cola would enable the 200,000 youths equiped with the skills and tools for digital jobs, which the foundation noted is in increasing demand in the country, but too expensive to acquire.

Also, the project according to the Uche Ogbonna, Senior Manager-Social Impact Strategy, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability (PACS) Africa Operating Unit, Coca-Cola Company will enhance renewed hope to local communities within Imo State and by extension, Nigeria, through the intensive training of youths to help them harness opportunities and subsequently generate income for themselves and their families.

Speaking on this initiative, Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said “We are thrilled to contribute to youth development initiatives such as this, as digital entrepreneurship rapidly gains momentum in Africa. By offering skills and training in this field, we aim to boost socioeconomic growth throughout this resource-abundant continent”.

He also added “Our commitment extends beyond Africa to the global stage, as we actively seek collaborations with suitable partners to drive the essential progress needed for Africa’s advancement.”

Rev. Fr. Dr. Godswill Agbagwa, Founder and Executive Director of of CSAAE, emphasized that the programme would inspire youth to launch and grow digital ideas in areas of global market demand.

This project is expected to directly impact 200,000 participants who will in turn share their experience and inspire a new generation of digital entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s South East region.

The Coca-Cola Foundation it would be recalled has awarded grants of over $1.5 billion in service of its mandate to strengthen communities across the world.