By Philip Nwosu

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) for the successful conduct of the maiden edition of the training on operational level logistics for personnel of the ECOWAS standby force.

He spoke during the graduation ceremony of the Logistics Staff Course 20/23, saying the course which arose from the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the ECOWAS Commission in 2012 brought together participants, including13 persons from sister countries.

He said while the course is an additional feather in the cap of the graduating students, the conduct of the course by the college underscores the unique contributions of the Nigerian Army to peace and security efforts in the sub-region.

The army chief, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Obinna Ajunwa, said the inclusion of the Practical Logistics Experience Scheme which is in line with army headquarters’ directive of including practical training in the curriculum of Nigerian Army training institutions is also a welcome development and must be sustained.

He lamented the security challenges being faced by the country, saying the Nigerian Army and, indeed, the entire nation, is challenged with some security issues to which considerable resources have been consistently committed to efficiently manage, adding that: “This reality informed army headquarters’ drive to focus on professionalism, readiness, sound administration and cooperation, with a view to maintaining a highly professional army, well trained, combat ready and effectively positioned to perform its constitutional roles.”

The COAS said the Nigerian Army has made giant strides in addressing these security challenges through several dynamic operations across the nation, noting that, “a critical success criteria in these operations, however, remains our capacity, to guarantee the sustained delivery of effective logistics support to troops in the field utilising skilled manpower resources produced by Nigerian Army training institutions such as the College of Logistics and Management.”

Lagbaja said the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management has demonstrated its resilience through the successful conduct of the Logistics Staff Course and the Senior Leadership and Staff Officers Course, concurrently, noting that the capacity is an important element in the current drive to train an increasing number of officers who are currently occupying, or are likely to occupy Logistics Staff appointments in force’s formations.

“These efforts”, he pointed out, “are cardinal to the overall capacity of the Nigerian Army to improve on the general conduct of combat operations across all theatres of operations.”