By Chinelo Obogo

Coalition for Good Governance and Open Leadership in Nigeria, has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, to remain transparent and support President Bola Tinubu’s effort at repositioning the oil sector.

In a press conference held in Lagos yesterday, the coalition said it has noticed attempts by some individuals to exploit the questions that have been raised by Nigerians with respect to the activities of the NNPC.

The coalition said it is essential to maintain a fair and impartial approach to any allegations made against public officials, including those leading vital institutions like the NNPC.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been a sustained campaign of calumny against the management of the NNPC. This also coincided with the time our group was in independently investigating the activities of the NNPC and the he effort being made by the company with respect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“However, we have since noticed attempts by some individuals, masquerading as crime investigators and civil society leaders, to exploit the questions that have been raised by Nigerians with respect to the activities of the NNPC.

“Earlier today, we were confronted with an attempt to malign the management of the NNPC and its Chief Executive, Mr. Mele Kyari, by the Conference of Nigeria Political Party (CNPP), who after due diligence, we realise was being sponsored by one Mr. Udoh, a self acclaimed billionaire.

“We want to start by emphasising the importance of transparency, accountability, and integrity in the functioning of public institutions, especially those as crucial as the NNPC. We firmly believe that it is our duty as citizens and organisations committed to good governance to ensure that any allegations of wrongdoing are thoroughly investigated, and justice is served if needed.

“At the same time, we must also ensure that these allegations are not used as a political weapon to achieve ulterior motives that could jeopardise the stability and progress of the NNPC. Allegations of corruption or misconduct should never be wielded as a political tool for the purpose of tarnishing reputations and creating chaos within the organisation.

“It is essential to maintain a fair and impartial approach to any allegations made against public officials, including those leading vital institutions like the NNPC. Such matters should be addressed through appropriate channels, such as law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, to guarantee a just and objective process.

“Also, the National Assembly, has conducted a diligent probe of these allegations and claims by these elements, whose ultimate objective is to seek the removal of Mr. Kyari. This report is available here for Nigerians to see. We encourage all stakeholders to act responsibly, ethically, and with the best interests of Nigeria in mind. Any allegations of misconduct must be handled through appropriate legal channels to ensure a just and unbiased outcome,” the coalition said.