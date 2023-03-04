From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), Enugu State Chapter, consisting of 11 out of the 18 recognised political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has thrown its weight behind Mr. Peter Mbah, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Saturday’s election.

CRPP which said its decision was based on the PDP candidate’s attributes of competence, character and empathy, noted that Mbah if sworn in as governor would use his experience in the oil and gas sector to turnaround the state’s economy. The outgoing administration of Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi recently secured oil producing status for Enugu State.

In a statement by the state Chairman, Dr. Afam Ani of Action People’s Party (APP) and Secretary, Ken Ikeh of Allied People’s Movement (APM), CRPP stated that after thoroughly assessing all the candidates on the ballot and their various blueprints, they resolved that Mbah was the best man for the job. According to them, a vote for Mbah was vote for capacity, competence, character and a secured future for Enugu people.

“We are conscious of the fact that many illustrious sons and daughters of Enugu state are qualified for the office of Governor but the PDP candidate stands out among his peers and ought to be encouraged to lead Ndi Enugu to a greater height as clearly enunciated in his manifesto.

“As participants and stakeholders in the good governance project in Enugu State, it behoves on us to provide guidance in a time like this.

“We, finally, call on all Nigerians and Enugu people in particular to shun violence, brigandage and all forms of electoral offences, including hate speeches intended to cause chaos or belittle others but listen to wise counsel from experienced and responsible leaders and cast their vote for the candidate that can guarantee peace, security, economic growth and defense of common good of all of us as represented in the person of Peter Mbah,” CRPP stated.

The group also commended the high level of interest and participation of Enugu people in the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and encouraged every eligible voter to come out and vote for PDP in the gubernatorial and State Assembly election on Saturday.