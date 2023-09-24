… tells FG to collaborate with relevant authorities for their rescue

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The North-West chapter of the Students’ Wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has strongly condemned the abduction of students of the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State.

The group in a statement released and signed by the Northwest Coordinator, Muhammad Bello Aliyu, appealed with the Federal Government to collaborate with relevant authorities to hasten the release of the students.

The statement reads in parts ,”We demand that the government mobilize all necessary resources and collaborate with relevant security agencies to rescue the abducted students without further delay. Time is of the essence, and every effort must be made to ensure their prompt and safe return. The trauma and anguish endured by the affected students, their families, and the entire education community cannot be overstated. We stand in solidarity with them and vow to do everything within our power to support their cause.

Furthermore, we urge the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to lend their voice to this cause and actively engage with the government to ensure that our educational institutions are safe for both students and staff. The safety of our students should be a top priority for all stakeholders in the education sector. We also call on state governments to collaborate with the federal government in devising strategies to safeguard our schools.

We also Demand the establishment of a Mini Military Barrack, that will provide adequate security cover, 24/7 surveillance, for Federal University, Gusau and it host community. We also demand for deployment adequate and well-equipped troops to the Barrack. Similarly, we request for the Upgrade of the Police and NSCDC Out-post to a Divisional Station with adequate personnel and sophisticated Weapons to foil attacks and prevent subsequent Invasion.

The Construction of Perimeter Fence to protect the University from free invasion and attacks

Training and provision of adequate equipment for University; that will help them to be able to resist attacks.”