By Lukman Olabiyi

The Civil Society Coalition for Good Governance (CSCGG) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership style and his choice of appointing those within the system to head various government institutions and parastaltals.

The coalition also pleaded with President Tinubu to consider a southerner as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others offices which people from region have never occupied before.

The coalition made the plea, at a press conference held in Lagos on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Olufemi Lawson and Declan Ihekiare, reviewed 100 days in office of President Tinubu, commended his administration for his various positive initiatives on economy.

Lawson said:”President Tinubu’s first hundred days have been marked by significant policy initiatives and shifts in governance. While we acknowledge these efforts, we believe there is an area that requires immediate attention: the appointment of leadership into various offices and most importantly, into the various security agencies, anti-corruption and paramilitary organizations in Nigeria.

“We commend President Tinubu for his commitment to enhancing the security and safety of our nation. However, we encourage him to consider appointing leaders of paramilitary organizations from within the ranks and in order of seniority.

“This approach can lead to a more stable and effective security apparatus, as it ensures that individuals with years of experience and institutional knowledge are entrusted with leadership roles.

“By promoting leaders from within, President Tinubu can foster a sense of loyalty, discipline, and professionalism within the various organizations. This practice can also serve as a motivational tool for the dedicated men and women who have tirelessly served these agencies.

“Furthermore, while we agree that it is within the exclusive right and discretion of the President, to appoint persons deemed competent into these positions, we believe that seniority-based appointments can help eliminate political interference and ensure that leadership positions are filled based on merit and competence rather than political considerations.”

Lawson added that members of the Civil Society Organizations, are ready to support President Tinubu’s administration in its efforts to create a safer and more secure Nigeria.

“We urge the President to consider our recommendation regarding leadership appointments within paramilitary organizations, as it aligns with the principles of transparency, accountability, and meritocracy.”Lawson said.