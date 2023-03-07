Petition INEC Chairman on electoral frauds

From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria has staged a peaceful protest to the Headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Plateau State, and rejected the declaration of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as President-Elect from the Saturday 25 February, 2023 presidential election.

Convener of the Group, Prophet Isa El-Buba, who led numerous supporters of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi to the INEC office, petition the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu against visible electoral irregularities that marred the presidential polls and called for cancellation of the election in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity for Nigerians.

The petition which was addressed to the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood and obtained by our reporter, frown at the Commission’s conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and seek for a review of the exercise; and demanded for a transparent, credible gubernatorial election in line with the Electoral Act.

“In view of these and other numerous complaints of irregularities, inconsistency of INEC declared results against truly acquired votes, unprecedented cancellations and

disenfranchisement of millions of voters; I call on you to reverse the brazen rape of democracy the elections have orchestrated by in line with the provisions of Section 47 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022; and other relevant sections, review and correct the elections. Electoral outcomes are

influenced by processes and procedures and your compromised processes have certainly produced questionable outcomes. Therefore we reject Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President- Elect.

When the process is properly done, we will accept the result.

“As we continue to encourage Nigerian Electorates whose trust in the process and faith in the ballot you have broken, not to despair and come out to Vote in the March 11, 2023 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, I call on you to retrace steps and bequeath an

election consistent with the law. Regain grip and have authority over state structures of the commission as well as ultimate responsibility for the conduct of elections, before the wrath of

Nigerians befall you and the Commission.”

El-Bub noted that the election fall below the expectations of Nigerians as it was marred by serious logistical and technical shortcomings, non-compliance with the Electoral Act; INEC own guidelines and statements; lack of transparency, and manipulation of election result which determined public confidence.on INeC and the overall outcome of the election.

“The Commission’s non-uploading of the results of each of the 176,974 Polling Units nationwide, in the IREV portal

using the BVAS directly from the polling unit in real-time for public viewing in the presidential election and National Assembly Elections of Saturday, 25th February 2023 contravening the

provisions of Sections 25; 47(2); 60 (1), (2), (4) & (5); 62; 64(4)(a) & (b); 70; and 148 of the Electoral Act, 2022, particularly paragraphs 38 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the

Conduct of Elections, 2022; and paragraphs 2.8.4; 2.9.0; and 2.9.1 of the INEC Manual for Election Officials 2023, governing the 2023 nationwide general elections.

“More to the point, when Nigerians raised concerns about INEC’s plot to abandon electronic transmission of results,

the Commission issued a statement on 11th November denying the plan an even assured Political parties that in an event of a technical hitch a data recovery server will be activated to augment the original server- which has now proven to be a lie.” He stated.

He lamented further, “worse still, Whilst queries were being raised as to the failure or deliberate refusal of INEC to

transmit the results electronically, the Commission suddenly pulled down the IReV portal harbouring the Regulations and Guidelines, paving the way for falsification of results in some

states.

“The collation, declaration and issuance of Certificate of Return, I humbly submit, all run counter to the provisions of sections 25, 47 (2), 60(1), (2), (4) and (5), 62, 64 (4) a and b, 70 and 148 of the electoral Act paragraph 38 of the INEC guidelines and regulations, please Chairman let us follow the constitution. The constitution is the birth certificate of any nation.” He stated.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner Plateau State, Dr. Oliver Agundu who received the petition for onward submission to the INEC National Chairman through, Chinyere Okoye assured the group that their complaint letter would be submitted to the appropriate authority.