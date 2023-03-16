From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance and Social Change (CGGSC), yesterday, condemned the call for the sacking of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The group said that the call for his sack is best viewed as corruption hitting and fighting back in the country.

Coordinator of the coalition, Peter Ekhator, gave the condemnation while addressing newsmen in Benin City.

He said though they are aware of the offense of the EFCC boss, considering how much he has been able to sanitize the system of corruption, he should be given a soft landing for him to continue his good works rather than calling for his sack.

“We write as the foremost civil society coalition in Benin to express our dismay, challenge and resist the calls for the resignation of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“This call, as they have acclaimed is anchored on Bawa’s alleged disregard for court orders. But with all intent and purpose, we stand with Bawa, we refute these watery allegations and identify strongly with the numerous achievements recorded in the fight against corruption by the Commission under the Chairmanship of Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“He has dared the high and mighty in his fight to enthrone justice and social civility in Nigeria”, Ekhator said.

Ekhator said if the plot to having him sacked works, the idea of giving youths leadership position in the country is being threatened and so, the call for his sack should not see the light of the day.

“As prime advocates for good governance and youth inclusion in politics, we question this targeted attack on the young personality of the chairman.

” We see it as an act of ridiculing the mandate of youth inclusion in governance.

“We consider it as an attempt to relegate the young and competent, frustrate them out of office and set bad precedence for all young persons seeking to make meaningful contributions to the growth and development of the nation”, Ekhator added.

He urged that these unending calls for his resignation must not be taken seriously by any Nigerian who is desirous of a sustainable democracy, stressing that this fight against corruption must be sustained to ensure that the good and law abiding citizens of this great nation can one day be emancipated.

He therefore called on all men of good conscience to rise to the occasion adding that today corruption is fighting Bawa and that, tomorrow, it may be somebody else.